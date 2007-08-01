Good morning all.

With the release of MSFS, there is a new community of airport designers who would like to expand existing airports and add missing ones. A question came up in another forum regarding Alf Dehnham's (morrisman on these forums) airports and what his license for his assets is. Specifically, is he ok with assets from his FSX sceneries being used in other sceneries and if so, what conditions would he like (such as attribution)? I attempted to send him a message, but I don't appear to have those permissions. Any help in contacting Alf would be greatly appreciated!