Thread: Please enlighten me regarding "other" aircraft

    ac103010
    Please tell me, if I land at Heathrow (ignoring coronavirus, obviously0, what aircraft will I see? In FSX I had scores of real word aircraft, including AI aircraft and real world airline timetables (many written by myself), so that I could pretty much fully populate Heathrow with realistic aircraft. Often having to queue to land. It seems that with FS2020 all I'll see is a handfull of default aircraft.

    Would that be right?

    If that's the case I shan't be buying it until 3rd party developers create the tools to do something similar to what FSX did. And maybe develope a way to import FSX stuff into FS2020. Won't that be something?

    I think FS2020 is going to leave a lot of people disappointed and I think Microsoft tossed themselves a curve by not allowing imports from previous versions.
    stinger2k2
    Asobo are still in the process of negotiating all of the licences for real world liveries so they are using generic liveries at the moment.

    In game you can choose to see
    Real world traffic (using generic liveries), AI traffic or multiplayer traffic. As yet no real world world liveries. It will definitely come though.


    Hope this helps
    Stinger

