So I load up a A320neo at the end of my favorite runway, not destination set. I apply full power and take off. I set autopilot 1 on and try set my altitude and heading.

I get to 5,000ft and level out.

I set my altitude to 34,000ft which stays.

I set my vertical speed to +1,800ft/m but it keeps clearing after a few seconds.

I set my heading to X but it clears after a few seconds.

What the heck am I doing wrong???