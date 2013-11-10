Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Real-time scenery downloading

  1. Today, 03:30 AM #1
    johnost
    johnost is offline Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Fairfax, VA, USA
    Posts
    644

    Default Real-time scenery downloading

    I may have missed it, but I have seen no comments pertaining to download speed and the effects on scenery loading as you fly. I am curious about experiences with different bandwidths, any delays in scenery display? MS lists minimum speed of 5Mb/s (???) all the way to 50Mb/s. I have to increase my internet speed, and would like to get a feel for what is really necessary for smooth operation, realizing of course that graphics and display settings will affect the requirements.



    Intel Core i7-7700K @ 4.6 GHz; NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti 11GB GDDR5X; ASRock Z270 K6 Gaming MB, 16GB DDR4-3000 RAM; 500GB SSD + 2TB HDD; Windows 10 Pro 64-bit; 34" 21:9 curved 4K Monitor
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:28 AM #2
    wout123
    wout123 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Posts
    27

    Default

    hello
    i have 6.5Mb connection, and it runs well, i see no loading issues at all, i do play on low.mid settings tho but with live weather and live traffic .
    you have a 1080 ti, so you should be able to play on high settings. i think it depends a lot of the settings how much is downloaded.
    why not try it out via de gamepass, only 1 dollar for one month, then you can see how it goes now,
    i am doing that now and am very pleasantly surprised how it runs..so i sure going to buy it.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Real-time scenery downloading
    By johnost in forum Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-22-2020, 04:12 AM
  2. Only 1 item at a time downloading?
    By Nightowl702 in forum Comments
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-11-2013, 09:29 AM
  3. Dangers of downloading files, plus, time for new system!
    By annber in forum FS2004
    Replies: 26
    Last Post: 10-01-2012, 12:36 PM
  4. Resetting time from overriden time to current time?
    By squale in forum FS2004
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-28-2004, 01:51 PM
  5. Extremely Slow Downloading Time
    By fahmey in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-25-2002, 05:11 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules