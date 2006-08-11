Hi,

I'm a total noobie who's been wanting to sim for a long time.

My setup is a 27" iMac configured as follows
- 6 core i5 3.7ghz
- SSD
- 64 GB RAM
- Radeon Pro 580X 8 GB
- Two 27" external displays, one on either side of the iMac

I'm looking for a sim that'll utilize all three screens like what you see in real sim labs.

What do you all recommend?

Thanks,

Pudge
Oakland