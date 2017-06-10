Long time FSX user. (81 years old and still flying)

Now that the new 2020 is available I wonder if running it on a 13" laptop would be as
enjoyable as compared to my desktop 20" monitor.
Laptop is HP i3-7100U, 2,4 ghz, 8gb ram,64bit. 256Hdd,
??? Is it possible to load and run program on a external drive.??

TIA, KTPL (aviation waste land) :-((