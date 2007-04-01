I live in The Netherlands and I have an internet connection of 1000 Mbps. After numerous installation attempts which froze and had to be abandoned, I finally managed to get to the 10th dvd and complete the first part of the installation on Friday evening. Chapter two: After non-stop downloading since Friday evening, I now still have to download 14,16 Gb. This clearly cannot be ascribed to my internet connection, the problem lies with the Microsoft server. Why couldn't Microsoft just have added one extra dvd to the package and spare us all this aggravation and stress? What is the point of making things this difficult for us? All the previous versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator (going right back to 1990 when I first installed Flightsim 4, on a computer with a harddrive of 40 Mb) installed without a single hitch. But this time around someone somewhere must have said: 'Let's make it really difficult, let's pester them, see how angry we can get them.' If Microsoft doesn't fix this problem fast (as well as the myriad of other problems I keep on reading about on the internet) this game will sink. Let's say I succeed in downloading the entire game by December of 2021 and my computer at some point subsequently develops some kind of problem, necessatating a new install, will I have to deal with this whole mess once more? Unthinkable. And as I write this, a new problem has just popped up: I'm busy downloading 'asobo-aircraft-sr22-0.1.32.fspackage' The download got to 82% and then suddenly dropped back to 0%, starting right from the beginning of the file again. If this carries on for much longer all I can do is return the game and bid Microsoft Flight Simulator farewell. After looking forward to the release of FS2020 for months, the disappointment of getting to know the real thing couldn't be greater.
