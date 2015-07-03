I have been trying for several days to fly with my new PowerSpec G434, specs seem good for MSFS 2020 (bought Premium Deluxe), but my 15 year old joystick (Microsoft Sidewinder) was VERY difficult to fly with. Mapping and remapping control surfaces, throttle, parking brake to buttons. Then trying keyboard controls. Not working very well, even with minimizing sensitivities. WELL, I bought a Thrustmaster T Flight Hotas One today ($79) and it solved ALL the issues. Separate stick and throttle and many buttons. It even automatically mapped all the controls. Much more controllable and I haven't even gotten to most of its potential yet.