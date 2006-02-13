Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Hopping around in FS2020

    azzaro
    Cool Hopping around in FS2020

    My reaction to every new flight in this Sim is best expressed by what George said to Ken in Fish Called Wanda.
    You know the scene when George finds out the old lady met with an unfortunate accident... Yeah, that line. -- Bob
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Bay of Fundy (1).jpg  Views: 2  Size: 425.7 KB  ID: 221200   Click image for larger version.  Name: Bay of Fundy (2).jpg  Views: 2  Size: 485.6 KB  ID: 221201   Click image for larger version.  Name: Panorama.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 432.6 KB  ID: 221202  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Toronto Island Airport.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 471.2 KB  ID: 221203   Click image for larger version.  Name: Toronto Pearson.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 478.2 KB  ID: 221204   Click image for larger version.  Name: Victoria BC (1).jpg  Views: 2  Size: 487.9 KB  ID: 221205  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Victoria BC (2).jpg  Views: 2  Size: 480.7 KB  ID: 221206   Click image for larger version.  Name: Western University London ON.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 481.0 KB  ID: 221207  


    JohnnyJohnJohn
    Nice shots Bob! Look really good. (Formerly RTJ)
    pugilist2
    Beautiful set!
