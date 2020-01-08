Thread: Unable to to get the throttle working on joystick MS flt Sim 2020

I have be trying to get my throttle to work on Hotas 4 Thrustmaster. I can program other buttons and they work fine. I have gone into the control section MS 2020 and try several options with no lock.
Any help please.
I have be trying to get my throttle to work on Hotas 4 Thrustmaster. I can program other buttons and they work fine. I have gone into the control section MS 2020 and try several options with no lock.
Any help please.
Have you tried assigning the "Throttle Axis" command to your throttle?
This joystick repetition should in a sticky pinned with pictures to show where and how to config
Kapitan
Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
Bookmarks