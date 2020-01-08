Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Unable to to get the throttle working on joystick MS flt Sim 2020

  Today, 08:47 PM #1
    farmer2702
    Unhappy Unable to to get the throttle working on joystick MS flt Sim 2020

    I have be trying to get my throttle to work on Hotas 4 Thrustmaster. I can program other buttons and they work fine. I have gone into the control section MS 2020 and try several options with no lock.
    Any help please.
  Today, 08:55 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    Have you tried assigning the "Throttle Axis" command to your throttle?
  Today, 09:37 PM #3
    Kapitan's Avatar
    Kapitan
    This joystick repetition should in a sticky pinned with pictures to show where and how to config
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
