Thread: Can I Run This Puppy?

    I am delighted with P3Dv.4.5 and much add-on Orbx scenery, and had not wanted to mess around with MFS2020 just yet, thinking there would be bugs, fixes, etc., for a good year or so.

    Then someone gave me a link to the DL for my birthday! So, I have 2 questions:

    1. Can I run it with reasonable performance? --

    Core i7-8700K, 3.7 GHz
    GeForce GTX 1070 Ti
    AORUS Z370 5LGA motherboard
    16 GB 2 X 8GB DDR4-2400
    MSI 27" LED gaming monitor

    2. Can I put the DL onto an external hard drive, and run it off that?

    Yeah, your computer should do it, not too sure about the offline usage question though as I don't run the game right now.
    Yes you can! I have this thing fully maxed and it runs smooth as silk. I am only running it in 1080p though. Here are my specs:
    AMD Rysen 2700x at stock speed
    Gigabyte Aorus X470 Gaming WiFi MB
    EVGA GTX 1070ti Black Edition
    32 Gigs of Corsair RGB ram
    Asus 27" Monitor

    As you can see our systems are very similar.You may want to add 16 more gigs of RAM. As for the hard drive just make sure it is an SSD. The game will load your rolling cache onto your C drive but you can change that as well.
