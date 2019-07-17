Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: A glitch in FS2020

  1. Today, 03:57 PM #1
    CRJ_simpilot's Avatar
    CRJ_simpilot
    CRJ_simpilot is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    KFNL
    Posts
    3,748

    Cool A glitch in FS2020

    Talk about software floors... The world's second tallest skyscraper can be found in Fawkner, Australia, according to Microsoft.

    It can be seen on Bing Maps and, more vividly, in the latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, thanks to an errant entry in OpenStreetMap, which is based on community-edited data.

    Towering over the otherwise low-lying Melbourne suburb, the structure stands 212 stories tall. If it were designed with a height per floor of 16.67 feet, the average of the 163-story, 2,717-foot Burj Khalifa in Dubai, it would be the world's tallest building.
    https://www.theregister.com/2020/08/...fawkner_tower/

    LOL Pretty crazy.
    My forum project. Click me
    OOM errors? Read this.
    Pick an Amazon wish list, help a child out
    From RLG, Fly heading 053, intercept 315 DVV, look for the orange glow of a SAM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:02 PM #2
    dogdish
    dogdish is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2011
    Posts
    898

    Default

    errant erection
    lol
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:04 PM #3
    CRJ_simpilot's Avatar
    CRJ_simpilot
    CRJ_simpilot is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    KFNL
    Posts
    3,748

    Default

    https://www.dictionary.com/browse/erection?s=t
    My forum project. Click me
    OOM errors? Read this.
    Pick an Amazon wish list, help a child out
    From RLG, Fly heading 053, intercept 315 DVV, look for the orange glow of a SAM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Microsoft's FS2020 sim breakthrough?
    By ReesFlights in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 17
    Last Post: 08-21-2020, 05:45 PM
  2. FS2020 Design: New Swiss Helicopter at KLET
    By Firefalcon in forum Scenery Design
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 10-20-2019, 08:35 PM
  3. What would be a reason you would NOT get FS2020?
    By dogdish in forum FSX
    Replies: 58
    Last Post: 07-17-2019, 02:56 PM
  4. GPS glitch or approach glitch??
    By ngtw16a in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-28-2017, 12:45 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules