Thread: A glitch in FS2020

Talk about software floors... The world's second tallest skyscraper can be found in Fawkner, Australia, according to Microsoft.It can be seen on Bing Maps and, more vividly, in the latest version of Microsoft Flight Simulator, thanks to an errant entry in OpenStreetMap, which is based on community-edited data.Towering over the otherwise low-lying Melbourne suburb, the structure stands 212 stories tall. If it were designed with a height per floor of 16.67 feet, the average of the 163-story, 2,717-foot Burj Khalifa in Dubai, it would be the world's tallest building.