Gotta Love Orbx! Even in FS2020, their airports look so good!

Today was just a bit too foggy for real VFR, so while waiting I toured the airport a bit with drone mode. Of course, you never, ever want to use a drone near a real airport in real life!

Tower in the fog


One of the Aviation offices at the airfield


Terminal


Another business at the airport, an Avionics Repair Company


The many subtle layers of FS2020 weather system


Wide Angle View of Airport Terminal


Yes, FS2020 is still in its infancy, but it sis a great sim.....I am in awe whenever I use it.

Have a great day all!