I hope someone can help me with how to steer my aircraft while on the ground for taxi. In FSX I could click on auto rudder and it would allow me to steer the aircraft with the flight yoke. In MSFS it says to use the Num + Zero button to steer left and the Num + Enter button to steer right. Using the number pad to steer while handling the throttle gets a little clumsy especially on takeoff and landing. By the way I did not see a way in the set up panels in MSFS on how to assign steering to the yoke. Any help would be greatly appreciated