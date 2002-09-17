Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS2020's quantity of aiports

  1. Today, 03:10 PM #1
    jflyerguy
    jflyerguy is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2013
    Posts
    3

    Default FS2020's quantity of aiports

    Hi all,
    I haven't purchased Flight Simulator 2020 yet, but I saw an article that I found a little discouraging to my liking.
    https://www.ign.com/articles/microso...on-differences

    I'm trying to see what the differences are with the three versions that are available.

    Do I have it understood correctly, per this article, that FS2020 only has so many number of airports as opposed to let's say FS2004?

    Standard Version: 30
    Deluxe: 35
    Premium: 40

    Really? Is this true? Or are all airports available, but they just won't have the fancy features these included airports may have?

    Thanks,
    Jordan
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:28 PM #2
    loki's Avatar
    loki
    loki is online now Newcomers Forum Moderator
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Getting warmer now
    Posts
    8,010

    Default

    No, MSFS has 37,000 airports. The ones listed are modelled in greater detail.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. 4 Aiports for 1 Island
    By KLMexicana in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 02-28-2010, 05:55 PM
  2. aiports
    By 757 in forum Scenery Design Archive
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-20-2003, 11:03 AM
  3. Who has charts for me from aiports in Spain? (Alicanta, Barcalona,Mallorca)
    By Nickelbart_ in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 11-30-2002, 12:07 PM
  4. Low FPS and stuttering at add-on aiports
    By nickelbart in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 09-17-2002, 11:59 AM
  5. Who thinks small country aiports are to easy to see?
    By cessan270 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 03-16-2002, 06:50 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules