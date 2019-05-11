Thread: Graphics settings tip

Hello
I just wanted to share my experiences using MSFS this weekend in case they help any others.
I’m a 3D artist working in visual effects so was really interested to see just how far this type of tech has come, and wow, it’s just awesome, and only going to get better with 3rd party add ons.
So getting the best out of it.
FPS - lots of talk about trying to maintain really high FPS killing graphics cards. Well don’t then! This isn’t a First Person Shooter, it’s basically and interactive movie, and any film or tv you watch is normally 25fps, and more than watchable. I’ve been having the most success by sticking my V-sync on and limiting to 30fps. I’ve then stuck all my settings to ultra but dialled back grass and bushed, reflections and depth of field to High. What this does is stop your graphics card constantly trying to max the highest rate it can get. Whilst this might be okay in some locations, when you transition to high detail areas or change weather setting on the fly, it creates a massive lag as you card had no head room to fill the gap, so you get stuttering and freezing. A consistent 30 is much easier to maintain and better to play with. You just don’t need anything over 30 in this type of game (my card is an RTX 2060 super - I’d say having 6gb or more of VRAM is a worthwhile)
One thing I have noticed is RAM usage is pretty high. Normally you’d expect 16gb in a game to be more than enough, but this game has been regularly using 20-24gb on my system inc all the windows usage.
I definitely recommend 32gb as a min.
As someone who’s never played a flight sim before, it’s a truly breathtaking experience and after just one weekend I’m completely addicted. Absolutely love it.
