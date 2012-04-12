Thread: Painful...AP can not follow right direction of flight plans

Results 1 to 1 of 1

Painful...AP can not follow right direction of flight plans

    Painful...AP can not follow right direction of flight plans

    I created the flight plans and check the flight plan has been successful loaded in 172 G1000 system,
    But you can see that the direction displayed by the instrument is not the same as the flight plan. which has 180 degree difference.

    also when I take fly, I use HDG to adjust the course to the right direction, and click "NAV" to use GPS nav, but the flight still not following the right direction. the in fact directions has 90 degree difference with the right route.

    please help me, I am really confused about this... I will deeply appreciated... thanks!
