Thread: To all Logitech Extreme 3d Pro users.

  Today, 10:44 AM #1
    jlbelard
    To all Logitech Extreme 3d Pro users.

    Hello fellow users of this Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick
    Did any of you find out how to make the hat switch behave like it does in FSX spot view?
    It was so nice to have a nice smooth panoramic 360 view, level, up or down touching a single button
    For the moment I just succeeded in changing the "quick views" to longer ones as long as I press the hat switch
    Thanks in advance for any advice

    J-Louis
  Today, 10:45 AM #2
    Elvensmith
    

    No! It just snaps to the view and back again. Using the RMB method to pan around the cockpit.
    Vern.
  Today, 11:42 AM #3
    b3burner
    

    Quote Originally Posted by jlbelard
    Hello fellow users of this Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick
    Did any of you find out how to make the hat switch behave like it does in FSX spot view?
    It was so nice to have a nice smooth panoramic 360 view, level, up or down touching a single button
    For the moment I just succeeded in changing the "quick views" to longer ones as long as I press the hat switch
    Thanks in advance for any advice

    J-Louis
    Yes.... I did. Though it took me a long time to figure it out, and it was frustrating running through the paces, but it can be done. I need to eat... just woke up. I'll let you know how I did it when I return to the computer. Just wanted to quick reply to let you know that there is hope.
