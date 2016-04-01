Thread: To all Logitech Extreme 3d Pro users.

Originally Posted by jlbelard Originally Posted by

Hello fellow users of this Logitech Extreme 3D Pro joystick

Did any of you find out how to make the hat switch behave like it does in FSX spot view?

It was so nice to have a nice smooth panoramic 360 view, level, up or down touching a single button

For the moment I just succeeded in changing the "quick views" to longer ones as long as I press the hat switch

Thanks in advance for any advice



J-Louis