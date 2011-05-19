Thread: How to get to Radio page of MSFS 2020 King Air 350 G1000?

Results 1 to 4 of 4

    I'm not glass cockpit user. The G1000 in the King Air 350 has me totally baffled. How to you get to the radio page to set Nav1, Nav2, etc. frequencies?

    Is there a tutorial somewhere that goes through the MSFS 2020 G1000?
    The radio buttons and display are at the top left of the MFD (the screen on the left). The inner and outer knobs adjust the standby frequency, the arrow button switches the standby frequency to the active frequency on the display.
    Thanx, Tiger, but the only button at the top left of the screen on the left is the XPDR button which does not show or give access to Nav radios. Only transponder settings.
    I just checked the 350 and it's not a G1000 system like the other aircraft. It's a touch-screen display system. On the second (right-hand screen) with the map, touch (click) on the 'Split' tab in the top right corner. You should now see the 'Select Page' in the right half of the screen, with a Nav 1 Frequency button which you can touch to open the on-screen frequency keypad.
