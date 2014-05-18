Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Is Anyone using the Speedlink Phantom hawk Flight Stick

  Today, 07:51 AM
    Apollo212
    Default Is Anyone using the Speedlink Phantom hawk Flight Stick

    Hi I was using Fsx steam like alot of other people ,I decided to splash out and buy msfs20 Disk version, but like others when it came to connecting a controller I found it would not work ,so it meant buying a new one no problem with that ,but alot of people had the
    same idear and it left the market a bit dry.So being a OAP with not much money lol i decided on a cheap stick just to get flying bad idear i am having problems setting the binding to this stick and cant get the throttle slider to work at all after 4 days of watching youtube videos and seching forums i did manage to get Arilons and elevators to work but the settings for the throttle slider eludes me if anyone is using this controller for msfs20
    and as successfully set all the bindings i wonder if they might share the settings or if anyone as help or advise it would be much Appreciated i am not that good with flight sims and need all the help i can get lol i know this is another joystick problem post but i dont have any choice i am really stuck. thanks
  Today, 08:02 AM
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Default

    I’d never even heard of this until now. Just checked it out.. it vibrates? It looks pretty good for the price!

    As for setting up the throttle...go into the control settings..
    Choose the controller.. change the filter from Unassigned to ALL.

    Under throttle you want to look for THROTTLE AXIS. Ignore all the other throttle controls (like throttle 1 axis)
    Click the “search by input” box & then move the joystick’s throttle lever up and down so that it’s detected. (you may have to click “reverse axis” too)
    Save the settings

    Hope this helps

    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 08:12 AM
    Apollo212
    Default

    Hi than you so much for the reply i have tried almost everything ,but thanks i will give it a go with what you recommend as i see it i have nothing to lose lol i will let you know how i get on if thats alright .sorry if tying bad i have Artharitis in my hands.

    kind regards
    Andrew
  Today, 08:15 AM
    g7rta
    g7rta
    Default

    No problem Andrew. Hope you sort it.
    I’m still amazed at the cheap price of that joystick

    Regards
    Steve
