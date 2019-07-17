Spending a lot of time looking for a new Joystick to replace the Old MS Sidewinder P Pro.

It looks like we are limited on what we can buy with lots of stores out of stock and if you look on auction sites, the price of joysticks are a lot higher than the shops , Maybe the lack of stock is down to shipping over to the UK due to Covid.

Watching lots of reviews on Youtube of the THRUSTMASTER T-16000M FCS Joystick and the THRUSTMASTER T.Flight Hotas 4 Joystick & Throttle , The THRUSTMASTER T-16000M FCS Joystick sounds a lot better, But listening to reviews, everyone picks up on faults, Like the Throttle on the Hotas 4.
then there is a Thrustmaster T.Flight Stick X (PC but its another 3 weeks before they arrive in the UK, If it does arrive and thats via Amazon.

Any you simmers in the same situation and any thoughts