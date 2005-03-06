Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Just good info

    Just good info

    Flyawaysim has this for download, keyboard assignment in both a PDF and DOCX file.
    https://flyawaysimulation.com/downlo...oard-commands/
    Great, thanks for sharing.

    Oh this is really useful! Thank you for the link!
