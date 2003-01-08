Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: one of my last dc-3 pics

  1. Today, 05:27 AM #1
    darrenvox's Avatar
    darrenvox
    darrenvox is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    CYXU
    Posts
    5,774

    Default one of my last dc-3 pics

    from Edzo Nwt

    in buffalo airways paint

    took this almost half a year ago...hmm
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: -2020-apr-21-013.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 211.9 KB  ID: 221182  
    WJA221, BFL0200, AAL1229, ASA2703
    http://www.darrensfs9site.weebly.com
    http://darrensflightsimblog.blogspot.com/
