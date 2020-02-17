Thread: Parking at start-up

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Parking at start-up

    FlyerDoc
    May 2010
    23

    Parking at start-up

    Are we now not able to set our aircraft to a stand or gate at start-up? The only options seem to be one or other runway. As far as I can see, the only way then is to taxi to the stand or gate of choice and start the flight from there, if it's going to be in any way authentic. Or have I missed something. No 'cold and dark' option either.
    wout123
    Jul 2010
    23

    you can start cold and dark at parking spots yes.
    you need to select airport first, then in the dropdown box, select where you want to start.
