If you haven't heard of using Nyogel 767A damping grease to change the way your HOTAS setup feels, I thoroughly recommend it! As many of us know, this stuff costs nearly £50 for a 100g tube (inc shipping and VAT), and you only need 1g to do a whole setup.

For a limited time (until the tube runs out), you can buy Nyogel 767A on eBay in 1g amounts. 1g is plenty to do a Thrustmaster T1600M joystick and matching throttle (get 2g if you want to do rudder pedals too, and replace that spring!)

