Thread: My simulator will not track current local time (or current UTC)

    b3burner
    Whether I start the simulator in California near my home, or go somewhere else (I opened a flight at PHNL (Honolulu, HI)); the current time is stuck at 0401hrs UTC... or 18:01 HNL local (though the flight planner said 19:01 L, so maybe it thinks Hawaii observes daylight time, and is mistaken.

    And when I open up in California, it reads 21:01 L, which is consistent again with that frozen 0401 UTC "state of time".

    Is anyone else having this issue? How do I free it up to read my current computer clock as it rolls, so that it's always starting off in current time. I can always change it later if I want, but I want it starting off in current.
    wout123
    use live weather, then its always local correct time..after that if you dont liek the weather you can change the weather, time stays ok.
    b3burner
    use live weather, then its always local correct time..after that if you dont liek the weather you can change the weather, time stays ok.
    Okay, cool, but the problem is I can't even get the weather menu to call up in flight. Unless I can get into that menu-- in order to confirm if my weather is live or not-- I'm sort of stuck.

    But at least I know what I have to do under normal circumstances, so I thank you for that.
