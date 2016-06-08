Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: No weather control or VFR Map in game

  1. Today, 02:32 AM #1
    b3burner's Avatar
    b3burner
    b3burner is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Oakdale, California; USA (near O27)
    Posts
    825

    Default No weather control or VFR Map in game

    I click on the unfolded map & cloud icons on the top of the screen while using the simulator, and they don't do anything. They used to. I wonder what I did wrong to break them? Is anyone else having this problem?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:24 AM #2
    wout123
    wout123 is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Posts
    23

    Default

    and if you press the v key?
    seems all working as normal here.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:28 AM #3
    b3burner's Avatar
    b3burner
    b3burner is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Oakdale, California; USA (near O27)
    Posts
    825

    Default

    It says the V key is for VFR map-- which won't open either. Weather has no shortcut key listed.

    I wonder whether I accidently rerouted that function somewhere else, when I was assigning new commands to my joystick the other night? Would make sense if this issue is unique to me.

    Thanks for the insight.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:07 AM #4
    b3burner's Avatar
    b3burner
    b3burner is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2010
    Location
    Oakdale, California; USA (near O27)
    Posts
    825

    Default

    To no avail. V is not binded to anything else.

    But I am able to access weather on the far right side of the menu with the earth on it. But I believe I also should be able to access the weather menu in game, and that's the issue I haven't quite resolved as of yet.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. No in-plane map terrain with playsim vfr scenery?
    By gomackay in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-06-2016, 06:29 PM
  2. fsx gps try slow loading no map and not move map
    By luisdeaf in forum FSX
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-07-2006, 08:08 AM
  3. No weather showing on Map
    By timksea in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 08-04-2003, 12:24 PM
  4. Mip Map v Non Mip Map (TNT2)
    By TornadoWilkes in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 04-04-2002, 05:31 PM
  5. HSI MAP VIEW MAP FAIL BOX
    By PeterPools in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 04-03-2002, 11:22 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules