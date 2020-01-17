Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Is it possible to pan or use freelook with a joystick hat . . .

    joezuz
    Is it possible to pan or use freelook with a joystick hat . . .

    . . . and if not, isn't that lousy?

    It appears the answer is no, but I just see the issue alluded to in other contexts.

    To me it's a big deal and I think using the mouse freelook is a pain. You can map quickviews to the hat (POV arrows) and even map custom views to the hat/POV (apparently only for one airplane at a time), which helps but it's not as good. Why not go the extra step and just do freelook (the function formerly known as "panning") with a joystick hat? This has been supported in about every flightsim I can remember.

    If it matters, I use a CH Products Flightstick Pro. I don't think this is brand or model specific.
    data65
    I had the same problem but now I have it working just like FSX. Here's how:
    Go to "Options" and then "Controls". Find your joystick and map your Hat switch as follows:
    The commands you are looking for are "Cockpit look down, "Cockpit look down left" ect...
    Map "Cockpit look down" to "POV" (with the arrow pointing down), "Cockpit down left" to "POV (with the arrow pointing down and to the left) and so on.
    The most important thing is to pay attention to anything that is already mapped to you Hat switch because you HAVE to delete all duplicate commands or they will override your new mapping. Hope this helps and good luck!
    stinger2k2
    Yes, i have it working on my hat switch.

    In control assignments just assign each point of the hat switch to look up, down left right, right up, etc and it pans just fine.

    Stinger

    Stinger
    stinger2k2
    Sorry, beaten to it!

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
