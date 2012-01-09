I believe that others have had a problem with this as well, but their solutions (at least to me) weren't all too clear-- I hope someone who has previously had an issue with this can give me some insight.

When trying to run WinchX.exe in P3D v4 I get an error: "This application could not be started because the side-by-side configuration is invalid, see the application event log for more information."

In the exe.xml file, I have added:

<Launch.Addon>
<Disabled>False</Disabled>
<ManualLoad>False</ManualLoad>
<Name>WinchX</Name>
<Path>C:\Program Files\Lockheed Martin\Prepar3D V4\SimObjects\Modules\WinchX\WinchX.exe</Path>
<CommandLine></CommandLine>
<NewConsole>True</NewConsole>
</Launch.Addon>

(I changed all instances of "WinchX!" to just "WinchX")

----as to the installation, the WinchX .zip file has two folders, SimObjects and Modules. The P3D v4 main folder has Modules *under* SimObjects... so does the *downloaded* WinchX Modules folder go in the main Prepar3D V4 folder, or is it merged with the SimObjects/Modules folder, which would give me Prepar3D v4/SimObjects/Modules/WinchX/winchX.exe ...?

Provided I get this installed correctly, am I supposed to start WinchX by a shortcut to the .exe file when P3D is running, or will there be an addition to the menu bar at the top of the screen that I select?

Any solutions are *very* welcome"--thanks!


Scott Anderson