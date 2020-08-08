What to purchase download or boxed version
Firstly I live where I can order online the boxed version of MSFS2020.
After reading of so many people having problems downloading and not just the time it takes but also stopping and having to restart I wonder if I should purchase the boxed version.
I know that there is a downside to the boxed version and that is disk 1 needs to be in the (DVD) drive to operate MSFS2020 but are there any other reasons why one version might be better than the other? One downside of the download version would be that if you get another PC or another drive to use (unlikely) the download would need to be done again (unless it can be copied/backed up).
Are there any readers who purchased the boxed version and can advise if they have experienced any problems?
I have cable internet with an average download speed of around 45Mbps which I know is also at the 'mercy' of the download server speed especially if heaps of others are trying to download at the same time but at 45Mbps it should take nearly 5 hours so I expect it would take longer than this.
Gigabyte Z390 UD m/b CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K 3.60 Ghz
Memory: Dual 16Gb DDR4 2666 ram
Video - NVidia RTX2060 OC 6GB
Operating System: Windows 10 64bit Home
Bookmarks