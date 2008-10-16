Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: New Orleans to Atlanta . . . . . 1981

  1. Today, 07:27 PM #1
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,842

    Default New Orleans to Atlanta . . . . . 1981

    An Ozark DC-10-10 on a late evening flight from New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong to Atlanta Hartsfield.


    Click to Enlarge . . . . . .

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_01.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 484.6 KB  ID: 221156

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_02.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 422.6 KB  ID: 221157

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_03.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 409.7 KB  ID: 221158

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_04.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 325.6 KB  ID: 221159

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_05.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 437.4 KB  ID: 221160

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_06.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 442.2 KB  ID: 221161

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_07.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 344.6 KB  ID: 221162

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_08.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 423.0 KB  ID: 221163

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_09.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 299.2 KB  ID: 221164

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_10.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 390.5 KB  ID: 221165




    More in the reply . . . . . . . . .
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:31 PM #2
    NMLW's Avatar
    NMLW
    NMLW is offline Top Gun
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Albuquerque, NM, USA.
    Posts
    16,842

    Default New Orleans to Atlanta . . . . . 1981 II

    An Ozark DC-10-10 on a late evening flight from New Orleans’ Louis Armstrong to Atlanta Hartsfield.


    Click to Enlarge . . . . . .

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_11.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 465.7 KB  ID: 221166

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_12.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 435.6 KB  ID: 221167

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_13.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 367.0 KB  ID: 221168

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_14.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 406.2 KB  ID: 221169

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_15.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 471.2 KB  ID: 221170

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_16.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 421.8 KB  ID: 221171

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_17.jpg  Views: 5  Size: 463.6 KB  ID: 221172

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_18.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 443.7 KB  ID: 221173

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_19.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 444.3 KB  ID: 221174

    Click image for larger version.  Name: RMisc_12_MOD_Douglas DC-10-10_Ozark_20.jpg  Views: 4  Size: 453.4 KB  ID: 221175
    Larry
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 07:47 PM #3
    Rupert's Avatar
    Rupert
    Rupert is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2014
    Location
    Kentucky
    Posts
    4,722

    Default

    Great shots brother!! Looking back to happier times!!

    Michael
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:04 PM #4
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,376
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Nice Larry. My first year in college
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. AirTran Boeing 717 New Orleans-Atlanta
    By American in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 10-16-2008, 08:12 AM
  2. Atlanta to New Orleans, Delta MD88
    By ssteiner in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-28-2007, 12:36 AM
  3. My Journey Around the World 2003-4 Leg 31: New Orleans -- Atlanta
    By Stonec0ld in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 12-12-2003, 12:05 AM
  4. 124th RTW Flight -- Atlanta, USA to New Orleans, USA
    By philliptan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 11-28-2003, 06:40 AM
  5. Back to 1981.Flight Simulator (FS1)
    By LeoC1 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 07-16-2003, 10:10 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules