Thread: Call Signs!

Call Signs!

    Elvensmith
    Text to speech is great...

    Set up a flight in Ukraine to pass over Chernobyl (not got there yet) and gave myself the callsign of "Moron".

    Bringing a smile to my face every time my CP contacts ATC and the name is rendered quite accurately!
    Vern.
    dogdish
    Yeah, rather than a fixed database of callsigns and airlines as was used in all simulators before, FS2020 uses the text-to-speech feature of Windows 10.
    Gigabyte GA-X99 Gaming G1, i7-5960X, Noctua NH-D14, Crucial Ballistix Elite 64Gb, Nvidia GTX Titan X, Creative ZxR, Ableconn PEXM2-130, WD Black SN750 250Gb & 2Tb NVMe/Gold 10Tb HDD, Sony BDU-X10S BD-ROM, PC Power & Cooling 1200w, Cosmos C700M, Noctua iPPC 140mm x6, Logitech M570/K800, WinX64 7 Ultimate/10 Pro
    tiger1962
    Yesterday I flew to Nice in the Citation CJ4, and ATC pronounced Nice as "nice" instead of "niece". As the French say, "plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose" - the more that things change, the more they stay the same.
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
