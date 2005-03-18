Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Long Haul. London Heathrow (EGLL) to Abu Dabi (OMMA)

  1. Today, 04:56 PM #1
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,372
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default Long Haul. London Heathrow (EGLL) to Abu Dabi (OMMA)

    Over 6 hour flight. Needed to watch John Wick 3

    PART 1

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr000.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 150.6 KB  ID: 221137

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr001.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 117.7 KB  ID: 221138

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr002.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 281.2 KB  ID: 221139

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr003.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 146.5 KB  ID: 221140

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr004.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 117.4 KB  ID: 221141

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr005.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 111.3 KB  ID: 221142

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr006.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 143.6 KB  ID: 221143

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr007.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 149.3 KB  ID: 221144

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr008.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 205.0 KB  ID: 221145

    Please see PART 2
    Senior Rookie Bragware: FSX Gold - Acceleration | HP Omen Obelisk Desktop | Intel Core i7 3.2 Ghz |16GB | NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 | 1TB HD | 256 GB SSD (Gaming Computer)

    REX Worldwide Airports HD
    AS16 + ASCA
    ORBX Global BASE
    ORBX Freeware Airports

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:58 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is offline VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,372
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    part 2

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr009.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 125.2 KB  ID: 221146

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr010.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 95.5 KB  ID: 221147

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr011.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 135.1 KB  ID: 221148

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr012.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 186.6 KB  ID: 221149

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr013.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 176.5 KB  ID: 221150

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr014.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 170.0 KB  ID: 221151

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr015.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 176.2 KB  ID: 221152

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr016.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 116.6 KB  ID: 221153

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr017.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 138.3 KB  ID: 221154

    Click image for larger version.  Name: fsscr018.jpg  Views: 6  Size: 170.1 KB  ID: 221155
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Mega airport london heathrow Xtended and uk2000 london heathrow
    By jamesjsmith in forum FSX
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-26-2016, 06:37 AM
  2. I made some flight spotting at London Heathrow EGLL! (21aug07)
    By Goriot in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-22-2007, 05:35 AM
  3. London Heathrow - Charles-De-Gaulle - London Heathrow (13 shots)
    By Peer in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:56 AM
  4. Long Haul: EGLL-KDEN
    By ilove2ski42 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 06-02-2003, 02:35 AM
  5. Long Haul - EGLL - YSSY
    By johnster in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 05:02 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules