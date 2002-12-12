Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: How would this computer do with MFS 2020

  1. Today, 04:32 PM #1
    mokbubble
    mokbubble is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2014
    Posts
    2

    Default How would this computer do with MFS 2020

    Asus TUF Gaming Laptop

    How do you think this would work? The Game debate website gave the processor a 5, graphics card a 3.5 and RAM a 9.9 for MSFS 2020 and medium to high settings. Overall, gave it a 7.3.

    I'm not sure I can afford anything over $1000 but don't want to spend a bunch of money on something that will only be decent for a year or so. Any thoughts or feedback would be greatly appreciated!
    Last edited by mokbubble; Today at 04:52 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:52 PM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    263

    Default

    I personally would go for a desktop pc if possible, rather than a laptop. It’s so much easier to upgrade a desktop.
    Although 16gb ram is fine, 32 would be better. The 256gb SSD is ok, but I’d want more so I could also have some rolling cache on it. Also two drives is a better option.. one for Win10 and the other for flight sim.

    Regards
    Steve
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. How would these computer specs run FSX? I know nothing about computer specs
    By reidospeedo in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 07-22-2013, 06:50 AM
  2. MFS ....4 Engine (Piston) Gauges
    By baddadnv in forum Cockpit Builders
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 04-26-2004, 03:34 AM
  3. Real shots vs MFS shots (same places!)
    By atr_42_500 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 12-12-2002, 10:04 AM
  4. WILL DF 737-400 WORK IN MFS 2004?
    By SIDESTICK in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 11-14-2002, 03:07 AM
  5. What happens to my MFS, please help.
    By SIDESTICK in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 10-23-2002, 12:52 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules