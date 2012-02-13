Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: outside view drifting

    Default outside view drifting

    when i set up my outside view my view slowly drifts fom itsoriginal position. I set up my joystick so it will pan fom my outside view, but it will not stay in position,
    Default

    If you mean the rearward view, facing forward, that's facing the direction of travel. If there's a crosswind, and there always is, the plane will be crabbing sideways to the left or right in relation to the direction of travel.
    If you're panning to the side view, left or right, the camera has it's own drag and may slowly slip backward or forward depending on the wind direction and speed.
    Tim Wright
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 16Gb 3500MHz Ram, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k Monitor, Windows 10 Pro x64
