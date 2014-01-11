Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: FS 2020 somehow over Germany

  1. Today, 03:52 PM #1
    pmplayer's Avatar
    pmplayer
    pmplayer is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2020
    Posts
    4

    Default FS 2020 somehow over Germany



    First Impressions off the new Sim : Download, Install all went pretty fine
    witout Problems so far.
    All looks realy amazing and for shure a lot off Updates have to come to
    make this Sim professional but shure they will come - we only have to wait some time !

    But let me say, think this Sim will be the future and looks like a good platform
    for all the Payware Stoff and mutch more..



    Took a shot this evening somehow over Germany..

    Click image for larger version.  Name: 747-8 over Germany_2.jpg  Views: 9  Size: 300.8 KB  ID: 221132

    regards
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:53 PM #2
    DAVIDSTRAKA's Avatar
    DAVIDSTRAKA
    DAVIDSTRAKA is online now VIP Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2011
    Location
    Michigan - USA
    Posts
    4,372
    Blog Entries
    4

    Default

    Definitely looking good!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Is This Possible With FS Somehow?
    By Ragtopjohnny in forum FSX
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 11-01-2014, 10:48 AM
  2. Offutt Fire Station in FS 9 Scenery Stock files, somehow!
    By wbunnell in forum FS2004
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 08-14-2013, 04:37 PM
  3. Leipzig/Halle, Germany to Munich, Germany (Euro Tour 2010 continued...)
    By jaydeemcferdy in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 11-20-2010, 11:37 AM
  4. Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany
    By AirbusSUX in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-02-2003, 01:30 AM
  5. Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany Quakenbruck, Germany
    By AirbusSUX in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 05-02-2003, 01:28 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules