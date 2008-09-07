How do you move the flaps one setting at a time? I have ask this question and I have seen others ask this question. Here is how I solved this problem for myself.
I am using the Logitech/Saitek Throttle Quadrant.
The toggle switch under the Mixture lever (red handle) is T5/T6. Pressing the switch up is T5 and pressing down is T6. I assigned T5 to Decrease flaps and I assigned T6 to Increase flaps
If I want the flaps to move only one setting I press and release the toggle switch. If I want the flaps to move all the way either up or down I hold the switch longer.
Hope this helps anyone like myself who is just starting.