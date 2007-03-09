Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Repaints/Reskins

    David Gregory
    Repaints/Reskins

    One of the good this about x-plane and other sims is the ability to repaint/reskin aircraft yourself. Can this be done in MS Flight Simulator 2020?

    Also... can you reply a landing?

    Thanks
    Nels_Anderson
    We already have some repaints in the file library here...
