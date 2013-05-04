Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Press Any Key To start

  1. Today, 12:02 PM #1
    mjhopkins
    mjhopkins is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Posts
    7

    Post Press Any Key To start

    I've been running msfs 2020 for a couple of days, including this morning, but now I cant get past the "Press Any Key To Start" slide show. The screen just goes blank for a couple of seconds and then restarts the same slide show no matter what Key i press.

    Any ideas ? I also tried a computer restart and a complete shutdown with no results..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 12:14 PM #2
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    962

    Default

    It should work with any keyboard key and it should also work if it has recognised your joystick with any joystick button.



    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 12:25 PM #3
    stempski
    stempski is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2007
    Location
    milwaukee, wi, us.
    Posts
    27

    Default

    Are you sure you're pressing the "Any Key"?





    Sorry, I couldn't resist.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. PMDG 737 and FSUIPC key press problem
    By FightsVary in forum Cockpit Builders
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-05-2013, 06:03 AM
  2. ALL PRODUCTS: LOST KEY / GETTING A NEW KEY / REACTIVATING YOUR KEY
    By DreamFleet1 in forum FAQ - Frequently Asked Questions - DreamFleet General Aviation & 737-400 Products
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-22-2003, 01:00 PM
  3. Is there a way to remove "Tower View" when I press change view key?(s)
    By georgi55 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 02-03-2002, 05:07 PM
  4. At end of single mission, "press any key" doesn't
    By melvinhc in forum CFS
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-22-2000, 01:36 PM
  5. press "any key" troublesome
    By melvinhc in forum CFS
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 07-18-2000, 09:25 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules