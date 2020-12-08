Good afternoon (from Barcelona). MSFS 2020 just installed. I'm experiencing the serious following problems:

1) Breaks don’t work, taxing is impossible. Parking break works time to time.
2) Turning keys frequently don’t work
3) Pause key doesn’t work
4) Often system crash when plane is turning.
I tried reduce definition, details of trees, density of traffic, complexity of weather, without any result.
My system: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Quad-core; 3.10 Ghz; Ram 16 Gb – Win 10 H.

Any good advice?
Many thanks