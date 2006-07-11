On longer flights I always get CTD. Looking in the eventviewer I find two errors.
First a unknown error of Flightsimulator.exe and under system a processor error "parity check error".
Googled for this brings me to the Spectre and Meltdown patches from Microsoft. For my "old" mainbord
Asrock Z77extreme6 there was no bios update available. Now I disabled the patches with InSpectre
and tried some longer flights. No CTD and parity check errors anymore.
If anyone with older hardware have the same problem maybe take a look at this.