Thread: Moving about MSFS2020

  Today, 10:15 AM #1
    FlyerDoc
    Default Moving about MSFS2020

    I seem to be unable to navigate my way easily around the various screens - principally, getting back from being in an active flight to the page where I can select a different aircraft or airport or weather conditions and so forth. Pressing ESC gets me to the page with three choices - General, Assistance and Controls. Pressing ESC again takes me back to the flight. There's no 'Home' option so I'm stuck. I can't see how to simply cancel the flight I'm in and return to the Home page to make some new selections or whatever. And clicking the 'close program' X, top-right, closes the program with no chance to change your mind.

    What am I missing?
  Today, 10:39 AM #2
    g7rta
    Default

    When you press Escape you should see some options at the bottom of your screen
    One of them is “End” for main menu

    One of the most useful is “spacebar” to save/load flights!

    Regards
    Steve
  Today, 11:03 AM #3
    FlyerDoc
    Default

    Thanks for that. That gets me about half-way to being able to navigate the way I want. I had been in Windowed mode, as I like to be able easily to step out of the game if I need other apps on the PC, such as this forum! In Windowed mode you don't get those options at the bottom of the screen, only visible while in Full-screen mode. In full-screen mode there seems to be no way to Minimize in order to get at the Desktop. You have to go back into Options, select Windowed mode, save, come back out before you can get your Desktop. All a bit convoluted.
