Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Retrieving ils (vor/dme etc) in flight

  1. Today, 10:11 AM #1
    marjal
    marjal is offline Junior Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Posts
    5

    Default Retrieving ils (vor/dme etc) in flight

    Hi,

    When I fly from A to B I prepare myself by getting the frequenties for an ILS landing.
    On a simple airport I could write down the frequenties for both sides of the runway, but on on the more complex airports this make no sense.

    When ATC assigns another runway then expected i'm stuck. How do I get the ILS data 'in flight' ?


    kind regards
    Albert
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:15 AM #2
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    960

    Default

    It is in the G1000 assuming that you are using a G1000 aircraft although i find it easier to use my phone to google....."Gatwick ils frequencies"

    I am not sure that Asobo have modelled the G1000 to that depth either.

    Cheers
    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-G935F using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Why am i getting no heading / speed etc displays? N1 etc etc? please help!
    By zippy77777 in forum FSX
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 12-24-2011, 03:12 PM
  2. NDB with DME not VOR and not ILS
    By CCairns10 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 06-17-2002, 06:45 PM
  3. Flight Planner/FMC/Approach Charts...etc...etc...etc
    By nwabri in forum FS2002
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 03-21-2002, 01:38 PM
  4. Re: passengers and pilots and ground crew etc etc etc
    By dragnhorn in forum Scenery Design Archive
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 08-27-2001, 12:51 PM
  5. passengers and pilots and ground crew etc etc etc
    By henrycarey in forum Scenery Design Archive
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 08-26-2001, 01:43 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules