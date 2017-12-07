Thread: I wish for some time, no more Glass Cockpits Please

I wish for some time, no more Glass Cockpits Please
Flying all the default planes which is all we can do, only the C152 and the 172 in the Premium edition with analogue give me real satisfaction.
First because thats how i flown all my life. Second? because I dont think its fun to fly in Flight Simulator 4 (yes you read well: 4) style of cockpit.
The two gigantic MFDs occupy nearly the whole monitor, and its interior graphics are FS4 quality. So by staring at them all the time you are using FS4 hahah
Besides, the Glasses look like two big holes, as if they would have cut the fuselage and you could see thru the void repetition of exterior terrain (sort of) too much of the same
If i had a real plane i would love those Garmins, because its REAL life, everything is real, in flightsim you turn around and you see your room, furniture, nothing is real, so at least in the monitor I wish something to please my eyes besides the scenery. In the cockpit, if you have a vintage Boeing from 1970s its much more pleasurable, the feeling of being there.
With Glass Cockpits I feel FS4
An advice to developpers from me/user:
"the sim is saturated with Glass, if you want to sell, go for a plane with analogue, if its a classic, even better"
Kapitan
Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
