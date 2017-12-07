Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: I wish for some time, no more Glass Cockpits Please

  Today, 10:03 AM
    Kapitan
    I wish for some time, no more Glass Cockpits Please

    Flying all the default planes which is all we can do, only the C152 and the 172 in the Premium edition with analogue give me real satisfaction.

    First because thats how i flown all my life. Second? because I dont think its fun to fly in Flight Simulator 4 (yes you read well: 4) style of cockpit.

    The two gigantic MFDs occupy nearly the whole monitor, and its interior graphics are FS4 quality. So by staring at them all the time you are using FS4 hahah

    Besides, the Glasses look like two big holes, as if they would have cut the fuselage and you could see thru the void repetition of exterior terrain (sort of) too much of the same

    If i had a real plane i would love those Garmins, because its REAL life, everything is real, in flightsim you turn around and you see your room, furniture, nothing is real, so at least in the monitor I wish something to please my eyes besides the scenery. In the cockpit, if you have a vintage Boeing from 1970s its much more pleasurable, the feeling of being there.

    With Glass Cockpits I feel FS4

    An advice to developpers from me/user:
    "the sim is saturated with Glass, if you want to sell, go for a plane with analogue, if its a classic, even better"
    Kapitan
    Anything I say is...not as serious as you think
  Today, 10:35 AM
    Default

    I had the same oppinion when I noticed all the G1000 cockpits. The C172 has classic analogues but unfortunately no DME instrument - so for me it is unusable.

    I assume there is a deal / sponsorship between Microsoft and some aircraft manufacturers - thats why there are so many modern light Diamonds and others affordable by aviation enthusiasts.

    And the modern airplanes all have these glass displays - so we have to wait on addon developers to provide us with old fashioned cockpits.
  Today, 11:26 AM
    sfgarland
    Default

    I am with Kapitan on that! Give me the classics any day!
