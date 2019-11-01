Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Trackhat issues

  Today, 09:43 AM
    mikabu
    Trackhat issues

    Hello, i am cuurently learning all the tricks of our new SIm, andit goes better every minute, but Although there is provision to run TRACKIR, I could not succed running my TRACKHAT. Aybody has a clue? Thanks
  Today, 10:40 AM
    MikeJuliet
    Default

    You must install the newest software and after setup download the newest games update (upper left corner in the Trackir configuration window).

    So „Microsoft Flightsimulator 2020“ must be found in the list.

    And also important: You must load the software before you run MSFS.
  Today, 10:44 AM
    MikeJuliet
    Default

    Forget my reply - just noticed you asked for TRACKHAT
