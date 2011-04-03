Thread: Painful...help.

Hello Team,
im very new to flying in general. I did all the of the lessons and go on quite well but I have some questions
If there are open threads or somewhere i can go do some reading please point me.
I wanted to upgrade to the Cessna 175 (G1000) so i could learn how to use the G1000 and use some autopilot.
I signed up and used simbrief to get a flight plan. Just a short hop round my local Lydd to Biggin Hill. It gave me a lovely route up round Dover. Loaded it up and im sat in GA prepping the plan using the checklists.
Now my understand is that the flight plan is already loaded in and I can see the first waypoint ready to go.
My issue is i am not sure how to use the AP. I spent 2hrs watching vids and reading this morning, got her up in the air, swung it around and aimed for that good ol' pink line. once up to ALT I hit AP and the plane shanked left widely and headed for the ground.
Got rid of AP, straightened her up and had a little look see. then did it again.
I am assuming this is massively wrong.
Everytime i go near AP it spins and dives. I did briefly use it yesterday to just fly straight and level and it worked so....where am i going wrong?
Anyone with a smidge of time to give me some tips or point me in the right direction would be ace.
ALSO, newb question; where do you obtain one of them airport diagrams that shows all the details of approach etc.
Many thanks and apologies for the long post.
WK
