Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Controls

  1. Today, 08:36 AM #1
    jamesbecker's Avatar
    jamesbecker
    jamesbecker is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Posts
    30

    Default Controls

    How do you respond to ATC?I cant find anywhere to key the transponder.This is for MSFS 2020.
    Last edited by jamesbecker; Today at 09:11 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:08 AM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    17,846

    Default

    What Sim?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. power controls altitude, pitch controls airspeed.........
    By Peter KCLE EDDN in forum DreamFleet 727 Support Forum
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 12-22-2004, 03:52 PM
  2. Flight Video Controls in FS95
    By ford8nguy in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 06-05-2003, 03:04 AM
  3. Vacuum powered controls
    By hprass in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 04-22-2003, 09:56 AM
  4. On jet-engine controls
    By pipeline109 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-14-2002, 08:02 PM
  5. Prop controls on CH Flight Yoke USB
    By pacallen in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 10-07-2001, 08:38 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules