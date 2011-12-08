Hi,
I'm new to the forum and sort of new to flight simming. Had FS9 years ago and ran it on a PC with a joystick. But eventually ran out of enthusiasm. PC and joystick were off loaded.
So to now. Went through a couple of laptops and presently have a pretty decent unit. Because of covid found I had more time at home so bought an xbox to keep myself amused.
Then along comes MSFS2020. My enthusiasm returned and now have it on the laptop using the xbox controller.
My intention is to get an external monitor and a joystick. But that's not going to happen for a few days. So at the moment I'm finding it a real struggle controlling my aircraft with the controller.
Is anybody using an xbox controller? And have you mapped the buttons, sticks and triggers to something that is sort of comfortable to use? Finding it a real pain trying to find a way of trimming aircraft ascending, descending and level flying mainly.

Grateful for any assistance.

Thanks.