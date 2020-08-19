Thread: Saitek/Logitech panels not working with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

I have been a plane simulator fan for many years now. I am a user of FSX Steam, FSW, Aerofly FS and, last but not least, my favourite X-Plane 11. For flying, I sometimes use Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS X and, most of all, Saitek/Logitech equipment.
I was so enthusiastic about the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 that I decided to buy it the first day it came out. It was stunning and I was so happy with it. „State-of- the-art simulator and a new era of sim flying,” I thought. Everything was great until I tried to switch on my Saitek/Logitech panels:
* Logitech G Pro Flight Radio Panel
* Logitech G Pro Flight Switch Panel
* Logitech G Pro Flight Multi Panel
* Logitech G Pro Flight Instrument Panel
To my disappointment and dismay, none of them works. ☹😢
I started looking for the solution on various forums and it turned out that the Simulator does not support the equipment!
It also turned out that I am one of the many, many disappointed and frustrated simmers. At the present moment, I will certainly discourage my fellow simmers from buying Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 as it is more a pretty toy game than a simulator and I will get back to X-Plane 11, as it is so user friendly.
I do hope that the people responsible for this issue will do something about it, because I would really like to take advantage of all the wonderful features of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.
