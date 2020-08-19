Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Saitek/Logitech panels not working with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    Tytusiks
    Saitek/Logitech panels not working with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

    I have been a plane simulator fan for many years now. I am a user of FSX Steam, FSW, Aerofly FS and, last but not least, my favourite X-Plane 11. For flying, I sometimes use Thrustmaster T-Flight HOTAS X and, most of all, Saitek/Logitech equipment.

    I was so enthusiastic about the new Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 that I decided to buy it the first day it came out. It was stunning and I was so happy with it. „State-of- the-art simulator and a new era of sim flying,” I thought. Everything was great until I tried to switch on my Saitek/Logitech panels:

    * Logitech G Pro Flight Radio Panel
    * Logitech G Pro Flight Switch Panel
    * Logitech G Pro Flight Multi Panel
    * Logitech G Pro Flight Instrument Panel

    To my disappointment and dismay, none of them works. ☹😢

    I started looking for the solution on various forums and it turned out that the Simulator does not support the equipment!

    It also turned out that I am one of the many, many disappointed and frustrated simmers. At the present moment, I will certainly discourage my fellow simmers from buying Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 as it is more a pretty toy game than a simulator and I will get back to X-Plane 11, as it is so user friendly.

    I do hope that the people responsible for this issue will do something about it, because I would really like to take advantage of all the wonderful features of the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.
    g7rta
    Presumably (& hopefully) they will add support for these in one of the updates.

    In the mean time you can use spad.next (www.spadnext.com) I’ve been using it for my panels. It’s not perfect though & I haven’t had everything working. I have also read somewhere of other alternatives which are supposed to work. Maybe someone else here can provide more info

    FlyerDoc
    I haven't, as yet, got round to the issue of the Saitek panels, which I've valued enormously with FSX, using SpadNext as the driver/interface. But firing up SpanNext now, it (of course) doesn't recognise the new FS20 so it can't connect.
    So, can we expect/hope that SpadNext will provide an update/patch?
