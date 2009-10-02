Thread: G1000 dme, ils

Results 1 to 2 of 2

G1000 dme, ils

    MikeJuliet
    G1000 dme, ils

    Hi, everybody,

    I would highly appreciate some support as a long time simmer but never using the G1000.

    I made some flights in the C172. I made a flightplan and the AP followed it by swiching to NAV Mode.

    But I had some trouble when I approached the destination airport. I did not succeed in switchin to LOC mode. In common GPS devices there is a button „OBS“ which switches from LOC to GPS and vice versa. I cannot find a Button where I can choose whether to follow GPS or LOC.

    So the ILS does not work. The ICAO Code is shown, when I tune the frequency, but there is nor Glide path and no DME distance visible.

    As to the DME: I found a way to show DME on the PFD but only DME1 - is there no option to show DME 2?
    The distance was not shown allthough I tuned a VOR.

    Maybe it is a conequence of not switching to LOC Mode.

    Thanks in advance.
    Elvensmith
    Default

    Click the CDI button to switch from GPS to Nav mode?

    We really need a built in tutorial on the autopilot...
    Vern.
